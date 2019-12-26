Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Shares Down 1%

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)’s stock price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.16 and last traded at $4.15, approximately 2,313 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 83,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

LOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Spark Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity set a $19.00 target price on Spark Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

In other Spark Networks news, insider Fallscheer Shane 956,328 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOV. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Spark Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Spark Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,217,000.

Spark Networks Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the EliteSingles, SilverSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World brands.

