Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Shares Down 1%

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)’s stock price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.16 and last traded at $4.15, approximately 2,313 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 83,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.
LOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Spark Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity set a $19.00 target price on Spark Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.
In other Spark Networks news, insider Fallscheer Shane 956,328 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th.
Spark Networks Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)
Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the EliteSingles, SilverSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World brands.
Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.