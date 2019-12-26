Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GLAD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Gladstone Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $304.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.69.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The investment management company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 39.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 million. Research analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,327,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 13.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 275,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 32,538 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 19.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 17.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 98,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 14,899 shares during the period. 12.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

