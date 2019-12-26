Zacks Investment Research Lowers Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens set a $40.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised Glacier Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $46.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.31. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $36.84 and a 1-year high of $46.51.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 30.85%. The firm had revenue of $174.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.11 million. As a group, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.46%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 27.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $789,000. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $205,000. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

