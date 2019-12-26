Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

FLXN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

FLXN stock opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.86. The company has a market capitalization of $732.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.41. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $21.39.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 266.51% and a negative return on equity of 271.22%. The company had revenue of $21.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLXN. Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 63.6% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 910,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,200,000 after purchasing an additional 353,832 shares in the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,552,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,281,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,879,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,118,000 after buying an additional 178,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 1,176.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,886 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 139,990 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

