Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Precision BioSciences, Inc. operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products primarily in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. Precision BioSciences Inc. is based in Durham, North Carolina. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Precision BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.67.

DTIL stock opened at $14.60 on Monday. Precision BioSciences has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $23.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.00.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 423.14% and a negative return on equity of 78.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Heery acquired 2,485 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,018.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTIL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Precision BioSciences by 511.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 531,269 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 66.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 883,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 353,208 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 469.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 427,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 352,010 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 474.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 113,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Inc. increased its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 7.5% in the second quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 1,083,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,362,000 after buying an additional 75,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

