BidaskClub Upgrades Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) to Buy

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DERM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Leerink Swann decreased their price target on shares of Dermira from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dermira in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Dermira in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:DERM opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $823.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a current ratio of 7.03. Dermira has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 million. Dermira had a negative net margin of 256.08% and a negative return on equity of 583.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dermira will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dermira news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $96,612. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DERM. Great Point Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dermira by 68.8% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,621,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,433 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dermira by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,333,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,308,000 after buying an additional 216,449 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dermira by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,760,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after buying an additional 392,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dermira by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 942,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after buying an additional 20,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Dermira by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 782,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 338,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

About Dermira

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

