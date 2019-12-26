Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Capstar Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

NASDAQ CSTR opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. Capstar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $305.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average of $16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.75 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 13.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capstar Financial will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Julie D. Frist sold 2,000 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 226,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,607. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $100,840 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 11.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Capstar Financial by 108.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Capstar Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Capstar Financial by 7.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capstar Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

