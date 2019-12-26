BidaskClub Upgrades Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) to Hold

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.79.

CSCO stock opened at $47.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $204.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.89 and a 200-day moving average of $50.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,933,406.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $1,765,713.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,013.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $1,387,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,980,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 40,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO now owns 277,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 844,641 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $41,734,000 after purchasing an additional 203,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

