Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAPITAL PRODUCT PARTNERS L.P. is an international shipping company and leader in the seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals. Their fleet of product tankers is fully chartered under medium- to long-term time and bareboat charters. With their modern, state-of-the-art fleet and built-in growth through contracted acquisitions of additional vessels and the potential drop-down of optional vessels from the owner of their General Partner, Capital Maritime & Trading Corp., they are well-positioned to capitalize on the growth dynamics of the product tanker industry, worldwide, as well as pending regulatory changes. “

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CPLP. ValuEngine raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Capital Product Partners stock opened at $13.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $241.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.07. Capital Product Partners has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $17.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $25.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.22 million. Capital Product Partners had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 73.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPLP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the third quarter worth $160,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 44.9% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 6.2% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 718,620 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 42,138 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 6.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 494.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 19,627 shares in the last quarter. 19.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Product Partners (CPLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.