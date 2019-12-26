Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COWEN GROUP, INC., through its operating subsidiaries, provides investment banking, equity research, sales and trading, asset management and alternative asset management services to companies and institutional investor clients in the healthcare, technology, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, consumer and alternative energy sectors. Cowen’s asset management business includes teams based in the U.S. and the U.K. Cowen’s U.S. team focuses on a growth-oriented investment style centered on small and mid-sized companies based primarily in North America. Cowen’s U.K. team provides traditional asset management products, focusing on a global equity strategy. Cowen’s alternative asset management business consists of Cowen Healthcare Royalty Partners, which invests principally in commercial-stage biopharmaceutical products and companies, and Cowen Capital Partners, which manages a portfolio of middle market private equity investments for third party investors. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Cowen from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ COWN opened at $15.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Cowen has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $18.36. The firm has a market cap of $462.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.46.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.72 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cowen will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Cowen in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cowen by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cowen during the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Cowen during the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Cowen during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

