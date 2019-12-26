Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Casinos,Inc. & its subsidiaries,own & operate a limited-stakes gaming casino in Cripple Creek,Colorado & are pursuing a number of additional gaming opportunities internationally & in the U.S.The Company was formed to acquire ownership interests in,and to obtain management contracts with respect to,gaming establishments.The Company generally seeks to enter into gaming operations in areas with attractive demographic attributes,high population densities,local tourism and/or predictable traffic patterns,w/ the long-term objective of establishing geographic project diversification. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CNTY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Century Casinos from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.63.

NASDAQ CNTY opened at $7.93 on Monday. Century Casinos has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $10.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $234.55 million, a PE ratio of 132.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $52.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.65 million. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 0.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Century Casinos will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNTY. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Century Casinos by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Century Casinos by 11.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

