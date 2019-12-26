Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

CLNE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $2.35 on Monday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $3.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $74.43 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 16.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,760,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,060,000 after buying an additional 1,399,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,113,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 805,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 106,843 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 410,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 54,200 shares in the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

