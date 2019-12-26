Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

CLMT stock opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $5.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $286.95 million, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.76.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $929.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.88 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 111.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 24.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 115,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 22,793 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 61.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 88,837 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 26,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. 13.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

