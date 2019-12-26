Insider Selling: Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) CEO Sells $284,252.50 in Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 250 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,137.01, for a total value of $284,252.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,361,003.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,124.05 on Thursday. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $950.16 and a 52-week high of $1,216.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,134.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1,131.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $13.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.55 by $6.40. Markel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 40.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MKL shares. ValuEngine cut Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,136.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Markel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Markel by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,390,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Markel in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Markel by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 65,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,222,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Markel by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.