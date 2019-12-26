Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $74.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.25% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cadence is benefiting from robust adoption of its digital and signoff, custom and analog, IP solutions. Traction witnessed by new products, which include Protium X1, Spectre X, Smart JasperGold and Tensilica Vision Q7, holds promise. Sturdy pipeline of Cadence’s innovative cloud-ready solutions bodes well. Also, collaboration with Azure, AWS and Google Cloud platform is a positive. Moreover, increasing investments on emerging trends like IoT, AR/VR and autonomous vehicle sub-systems present significant growth opportunity. Increasing deal wins from aerospace and defense sectors are noteworthy. Also, the stock has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, reducing semiconductor budgets on EDA software, intense competition, currency exposure and high indebtedness are major headwinds.”

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $69.65 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $40.44 and a fifty-two week high of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.78.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The company had revenue of $579.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $3,441,500.00. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 184,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,995,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,486 shares of company stock valued at $16,863,013 over the last 90 days. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 15,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 972,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,851,000 after buying an additional 126,272 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.3% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 341,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,210,000 after buying an additional 26,267 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 204.2% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 20.3% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 81,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 13,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.