Elena Gomez Sells 4,500 Shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) CFO Elena Gomez sold 4,500 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $344,385.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,022.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Elena Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 20th, Elena Gomez sold 4,500 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total value of $346,995.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Elena Gomez sold 4,500 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $290,250.00.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $76.74 on Thursday. Zendesk Inc has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $94.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.83 and its 200 day moving average is $79.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $210.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.40 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 21.97% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $98.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Zendesk by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 185.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 31.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 34,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 50.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

