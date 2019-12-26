Elena Gomez Sells 4,500 Shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) CFO Elena Gomez sold 4,500 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $344,385.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,022.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Elena Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, November 20th, Elena Gomez sold 4,500 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total value of $346,995.00.
  • On Monday, October 21st, Elena Gomez sold 4,500 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $290,250.00.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $76.74 on Thursday. Zendesk Inc has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $94.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.83 and its 200 day moving average is $79.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $210.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.40 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 21.97% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $98.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Zendesk by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 185.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 31.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 34,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 50.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Gladstone Capital Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub
Gladstone Capital Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub
Zacks Investment Research Lowers Glacier Bancorp to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Lowers Glacier Bancorp to Hold
Flexion Therapeutics Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
Flexion Therapeutics Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
Precision BioSciences Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Precision BioSciences Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
BidaskClub Upgrades Dermira to Buy
BidaskClub Upgrades Dermira to Buy
Capstar Financial Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub
Capstar Financial Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report