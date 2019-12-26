Mary Anne Heino Sells 19,260 Shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock

Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $401,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,739,258.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

LNTH stock opened at $20.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.59. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $29.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average is $23.03. The firm has a market cap of $818.76 million, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.82 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 46.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LNTH shares. BidaskClub downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

