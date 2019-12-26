Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cabot Microelectronics Corporation is the leading supplier of CMP slurries for polishing various materials used in semiconductor manufacturing processes. The company’s products play a critical role in the production of the most advanced semiconductor devices, enabling the manufacture of smaller, faster and more complex devices by its customers. Cabot Microelectronics has demonstrated consistent, steady growth and is the leader in the CMP Industry, as well as part of the dynamic, high-growth Consumer Electronics Industry, enabling the manufacture of leading edge devices in on of the most innovative industries in the world. “

CCMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital raised Cabot Microelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $156.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Buckingham Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Monday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cabot Microelectronics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.60.

NASDAQ CCMP opened at $143.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.25. Cabot Microelectronics has a 12-month low of $84.19 and a 12-month high of $160.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.31.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $278.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Cabot Microelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 10,291 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $1,356,353.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,713.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCMP. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Microelectronics during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

