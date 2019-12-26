Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Insider Sells $363,400.00 in Stock

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) insider Marion Dorsch sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $363,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $363,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $82.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.31 and its 200 day moving average is $82.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a fifty-two week low of $46.66 and a fifty-two week high of $102.98.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.19) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 2,258.84% and a negative return on equity of 77.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 734.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.66) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,281,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,861,000 after purchasing an additional 321,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 20.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,109,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,621,000 after purchasing an additional 710,147 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 9.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,681,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,256,000 after purchasing an additional 305,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 11.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,537,000 after purchasing an additional 194,837 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 19,169.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,801,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,755 shares during the period.

BPMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JMP Securities began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.27.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.