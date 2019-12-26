Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Insider Sells $363,400.00 in Stock

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) insider Marion Dorsch sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $363,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $363,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $82.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.31 and its 200 day moving average is $82.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a fifty-two week low of $46.66 and a fifty-two week high of $102.98.
Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.19) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 2,258.84% and a negative return on equity of 77.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 734.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.66) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BPMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JMP Securities began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.27.
Blueprint Medicines Company Profile
Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.
