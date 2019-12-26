Zacks Investment Research Lowers CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Get CNB Financial alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised CNB Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $32.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.96. CNB Financial has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $33.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.97.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $36.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.52 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,669,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in CNB Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 156,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CNB Financial by 24.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 94.8% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 26,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 12,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNB Financial (CCNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.