Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) PT Raised to $69.00 at DA Davidson

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) had its target price lifted by research analysts at DA Davidson to $69.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $52.38 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.57.

CBSH stock opened at $67.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.19. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $53.42 and a 52 week high of $68.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.31 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.34% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 4,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $262,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,702.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.37, for a total transaction of $110,891.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,944.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,385 shares of company stock worth $2,944,406 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 217.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

