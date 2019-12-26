Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) EVP Sells $278,800.77 in Stock

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $278,800.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

WDC opened at $62.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.66. Western Digital Corp has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,104,981 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,526,591,000 after acquiring an additional 532,800 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Western Digital by 36.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,340,189 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $301,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,513 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,637,268 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $220,502,000 after purchasing an additional 350,546 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,548,508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $216,282,000 after purchasing an additional 141,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,912,366 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $186,033,000 after purchasing an additional 343,336 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WDC. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, December 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.30.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

