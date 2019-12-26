Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) vs. DATATRAK International (NASDAQ:DTRK) Head to Head Survey

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) and DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Proofpoint and DATATRAK International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proofpoint -14.56% -10.85% -3.86% DATATRAK International 3.85% 37.64% 4.04%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proofpoint 0 3 18 0 2.86 DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Proofpoint presently has a consensus price target of $144.14, suggesting a potential upside of 24.87%. Given Proofpoint’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Proofpoint is more favorable than DATATRAK International.

Risk & Volatility

Proofpoint has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DATATRAK International has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.1% of Proofpoint shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Proofpoint shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of DATATRAK International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Proofpoint and DATATRAK International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proofpoint $716.99 million 9.03 -$103.75 million ($1.15) -100.37 DATATRAK International $7.45 million 1.96 $160,000.00 N/A N/A

DATATRAK International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Proofpoint.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics. The company also provides integrated email security, advanced threat, information protection and archiving, and digital risk protection product services. In addition, it offers solutions that enable secure business-to-business and business-to-consumer communications; email encryption services that encrypt sensitive emails and deliver them to PC or mobile device; file-transfer solutions for end-users to share various forms of documents and other content; security optimized cloud architecture solutions; and extensible security-as-a-service platform. The company serves aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail sectors. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About DATATRAK International

DATATRAK International, Inc., a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials. Its products include UX CTMS 360 for planning and managing trials; UX Trial to streamline design-to-deployment process using a tool; UX EDC & Medical Coding for capturing and delivering data; UX Randomization and Trial Supply Management to randomize patients and automate supply; UX Patient Data Capture; UX Safety; and UX Training to train users and track certificates. The company also provides DATATRAK Clinical Consulting Services, such as training, support, learning center, Software as a Service hosting, standards, and trial design services. It serves contract research organizations, pharma and biotech companies, and clinical trial device companies. DATATRAK International, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

