PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) and Fidelity National Information Servcs (NASDAQ:FIS) Critical Comparison

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) and Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.7% of PFSweb shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Fidelity National Information Servcs shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of PFSweb shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Fidelity National Information Servcs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

PFSweb has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity National Information Servcs has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PFSweb and Fidelity National Information Servcs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PFSweb 0 1 3 0 2.75 Fidelity National Information Servcs 0 4 18 0 2.82

PFSweb presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 70.60%. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a consensus price target of $149.74, indicating a potential upside of 8.60%. Given PFSweb’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PFSweb is more favorable than Fidelity National Information Servcs.

Profitability

This table compares PFSweb and Fidelity National Information Servcs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PFSweb -0.16% 7.47% 1.84% Fidelity National Information Servcs 8.24% 12.07% 5.82%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PFSweb and Fidelity National Information Servcs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PFSweb $326.16 million 0.23 $1.23 million $0.29 13.14 Fidelity National Information Servcs $8.42 billion 10.06 $846.00 million $5.23 26.36

Fidelity National Information Servcs has higher revenue and earnings than PFSweb. PFSweb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidelity National Information Servcs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fidelity National Information Servcs beats PFSweb on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc. provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics. It also provides technology services comprising commerce development, managed, quality assurance, and training services; and order to cash service, such as technology collaboration, information management services, payments, business-to-business financial management, and direct-to-consumer financial management. In addition, the company offers fulfillment services, including distribution facilities and infrastructure, facility operations and management, pop-up distribution centers, and kitting and assembly services; and customer care services comprising customer service application, customer assistance, quality monitoring, and customer self-help. It serves clients in various industries, such as fashion apparel and accessories, fragrance and beauty products, consumer packaged goods, home furnishings and housewares, coins and collectibles, and technology products. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions. The Global Financial Solutions segment securities processing and finance, global trading, asset management and insurance, and retail banking and payment services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

