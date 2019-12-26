Reviewing Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) & Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG)

Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) and Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Akazoo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Urban One shares are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of Akazoo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 78.7% of Urban One shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Akazoo and Urban One’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akazoo N/A N/A $660,000.00 N/A N/A Urban One $439.10 million 0.22 $141.00 million N/A N/A

Urban One has higher revenue and earnings than Akazoo.

Profitability

This table compares Akazoo and Urban One’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akazoo N/A 5.02% 1.21% Urban One 27.49% 75.27% 10.86%

Volatility and Risk

Akazoo has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urban One has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Akazoo and Urban One, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akazoo 0 0 4 0 3.00 Urban One 0 0 0 0 N/A

Akazoo presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 111.54%. Given Akazoo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Akazoo is more favorable than Urban One.

Summary

Urban One beats Akazoo on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akazoo Company Profile

Akazoo S.A. operates as an on-demand music streaming subscription company. It directly licenses music from various labels and provides online and offline listening platforms, social media integration, and a AI-driven new music recommendation engine. The company provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline streaming access to a catalog of approximately 45 million songs on a commercial-free basis. Its platform includes 43 million registered users and 5.3 million premium subscribers. The company also offers radio services. Akazoo S.A. was founded in 2010 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and/or operated 60 broadcast stations under the Radio One tradename located in 15 urban markets. The Reach Media segment operates syndicated programming, including the Tom Joyner Morning Show, the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the Russ Parr Morning Show, and the DL Hughley Show. This segment also operates BlackAmericaWeb.com, an African-American targeted news and entertainment Website, as well as other event related activities. The Digital segment owns iOne Digital, a digital platform serving the African-American community through social content, news, information, and entertainment Websites, including Cassius, Bossip, HipHopWired, and MadameNoire digital platforms and brands. The Cable Television segment operates TV One, an African-American targeted cable television network. The company was formerly known as Radio One, Inc. and changed its name to Urban One, Inc. in May 2017. Urban One, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

