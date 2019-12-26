Head-To-Head Survey: ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) vs. ANZ (NYSE:ANZBY)

ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) and ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of ANZ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.2% of ICICI Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of ANZ shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ANZ and ICICI Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANZ N/A N/A N/A ICICI Bank 6.04% 4.21% 0.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ANZ and ICICI Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANZ 2 2 0 0 1.50 ICICI Bank 0 2 0 1 2.67

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ANZ and ICICI Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANZ $31.91 billion 1.54 $4.19 billion $1.98 8.65 ICICI Bank $11.27 billion 4.32 $608.36 million $0.15 100.80

ANZ has higher revenue and earnings than ICICI Bank. ANZ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ICICI Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

ANZ pays an annual dividend of $1.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. ICICI Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. ANZ pays out 54.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ICICI Bank pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ICICI Bank has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

ANZ has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICICI Bank has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ICICI Bank beats ANZ on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANZ

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services. The company's Australia division offers retail products and services to consumers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, and third party brokers, as well as self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and banking products and financial services, including asset financing to medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups. Its Institutional division provides working capital and liquidity solutions, which include documentary trade, supply chain financing, commodity financing, cash management solutions, deposits, payments, and clearing; loan syndication, specialized loan structuring and execution, project and export finance, debt structuring and acquisition finance, and corporate advisory services, as well as loan products; and risk management services on foreign exchange, interest rates, credit, commodities, and debt capital markets. The company's New Zealand division offers banking and wealth management services to consumer, and private banking and small business banking customers; and relationship banking and financial solutions to medium to large enterprises, and agricultural businesses. Its Wealth Australia division provides lenders mortgage insurance, share investing, financial planning, and general insurance distribution services. The company's Asia Retail & Pacific division offers general banking and wealth management services to retail customers; and products and services to retail customers, small to medium-sized enterprises, institutional customers, and governments. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited has operations in Australia, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas, and New Zealand. The company was founded in 1835 and is headquartered in Docklands, Australia.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits. It also provides home, car, two wheeler, personal, gold, and commercial business loans, as well as loans against securities and other loans; business loans, such as working capital finance, term loans, collateral free loans, loans without financials, finance for importers and exporters, and secured loans for credit card swipes, as well as loans for new entities, and schools and colleges; and credit, debit, prepaid, travel, and corporate cards. In addition, the company offers life, health, travel, car, two wheeler, home, and student medical insurance products; pockets wallet; fixed income products; investment products, such as mutual funds, gold monetization schemes, and initial public offerings, as well as other online investment services; and farmer finance, tractor loans, and micro banking services, as well as other services to agri traders and processors, and agri corporates. Further, it provides portfolio management, trade, foreign exchange, locker, private and NRI banking, and cash management services; family wealth and demat accounts; commercial banking, investment banking, capital markets and custodial, project and technology finance, and institutional banking services, as well as Internet, mobile, and phone banking services. Additionally, the company offers securities investment, broking, trading, and underwriting services; and merchant banking, private equity/venture capital fund management, trusteeship, and pension fund management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a network of 4,867 branches and 14,367 ATMs. ICICI Bank Limited was founded in 1955 and is based in Mumbai, India.

