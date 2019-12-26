Head-To-Head Review: Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) vs. Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) and Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cloudflare and Ceridian HCM’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloudflare $192.67 million 27.03 -$87.16 million N/A N/A Ceridian HCM $746.40 million 12.87 -$63.40 million ($0.05) -1,334.60

Ceridian HCM has higher revenue and earnings than Cloudflare.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cloudflare and Ceridian HCM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloudflare 0 3 9 0 2.75 Ceridian HCM 0 5 9 0 2.64

Cloudflare presently has a consensus price target of $20.88, indicating a potential upside of 20.32%. Ceridian HCM has a consensus price target of $59.85, indicating a potential downside of 10.32%. Given Cloudflare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cloudflare is more favorable than Ceridian HCM.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.9% of Cloudflare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Ceridian HCM shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.9% of Ceridian HCM shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cloudflare and Ceridian HCM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloudflare N/A N/A N/A Ceridian HCM 11.34% 2.24% 0.62%

Summary

Ceridian HCM beats Cloudflare on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc. operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Its security products comprise Cloud Firewall, Bot Management, Distributed Denial of Service, Infrastructure Protection, Zero Trust Security, IoT, SSL/TLS, Secure Origin Connection, and Rate Limiting. The company also offers performance solutions, which include Content Delivery, Intelligent Routing, and Mobile Software Development Kit, as well as Content, Mobile, and Image Optimization. In addition, it provides Reliability solutions comprising Load Balancing, Anycast Network, Virtual Backbone, DNS, DNS Resolver, and Always Online. The company serves customers in the consumer/retail, healthcare/life sciences, software, education/non-profit, industrial/transportation, media/entertainment, finance/real estate, and hardware industries, as well as to the government. CloudFlare, Inc. has a strategic agreement with Baidu, Inc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions. It also provides Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

