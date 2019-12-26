Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AAP. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down from $162.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.67.

AAP stock opened at $160.57 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $130.09 and a twelve month high of $182.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.78.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 66.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3,687.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

