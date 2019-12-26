Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.50 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation’s businesses are classified in three segments: Forged and Cast Rolls, Air and Liquid Processing, and Plastics Processing Machinery. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of AP opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $4.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $90.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.30 million. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Ampco-Pittsburgh will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 630,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 383,042 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 4.1% during the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 127,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 9.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

