Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) Rating Lowered to Hold at UBS Group

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $10.50 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.48% from the company’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st.

Shares of NYSE CBB opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Bell has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.90 million, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $382.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Bell will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBB. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 123.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 86.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cincinnati Bell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Bell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

