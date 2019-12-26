Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) PT Raised to $63.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CDAY. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on Ceridian HCM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Mizuho set a $65.00 target price on Ceridian HCM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Shares of CDAY opened at $66.73 on Tuesday. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $31.91 and a fifty-two week high of $67.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,334.60 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $202.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.52 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $265,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 31.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,864,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,007,000 after buying an additional 3,312,089 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 32.4% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,434,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 30.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,487,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,004 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 28.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,271,000 after acquiring an additional 647,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 219.8% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 644,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,348,000 after purchasing an additional 442,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.