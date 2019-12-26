Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) PT Raised to $63.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.59% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on CDAY. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on Ceridian HCM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Mizuho set a $65.00 target price on Ceridian HCM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.
Shares of CDAY opened at $66.73 on Tuesday. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $31.91 and a fifty-two week high of $67.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,334.60 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.
In other Ceridian HCM news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $265,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 31.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,864,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,007,000 after buying an additional 3,312,089 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 32.4% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,434,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 30.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,487,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,004 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 28.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,271,000 after acquiring an additional 647,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 219.8% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 644,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,348,000 after purchasing an additional 442,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.
About Ceridian HCM
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.
