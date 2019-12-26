Zacks Investment Research Downgrades China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Mobile offers mobile communications services principally using Global System for Mobile Communications, or GSM, which is a pan-European mobile telephone system based on digital transmission and mobile communications network architecture with roaming capabilities. Our GSM networks reach all cities and counties and most major roads and highways in our service regions. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised China Mobile from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Shares of China Mobile stock opened at $41.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. China Mobile has a twelve month low of $37.44 and a twelve month high of $55.84. The stock has a market cap of $170.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.33 and its 200 day moving average is $41.85.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHL. Motco acquired a new position in China Mobile in the second quarter valued at $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in China Mobile during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in China Mobile by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of China Mobile by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of China Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

