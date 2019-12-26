Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BBVA. ValuEngine raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

BBVA stock opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average of $5.26. The firm has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.06. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 916.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,548 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

