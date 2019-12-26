Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arch Coal, Inc. is a natural resource company. It produces metallurgical and thermal coal, used to manufacture steel and generate electricity. The company operates primarily in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah and Texas. Arch Coal, Inc. is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARCH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Arch Coal from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Coal from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.40.

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $71.36 on Tuesday. Arch Coal has a 52-week low of $68.63 and a 52-week high of $101.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.12 and its 200 day moving average is $80.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The energy company reported $6.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $3.05. The company had revenue of $619.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.40 million. Arch Coal had a return on equity of 39.77% and a net margin of 13.71%. Arch Coal’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Coal will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John T. Drexler sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $55,507.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,745.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul A. Lang sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $80,548.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,087.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,330 shares of company stock worth $352,425 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arch Coal by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 606,879 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Coal during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,873,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Coal by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 130,675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 61,775 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Coal by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Arch Coal by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

