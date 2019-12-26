Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banc of California, Inc. provides comprehensive banking services to California’s diverse private businesses, entrepreneurs and homeowners. It is the parent company of Banc of California, National Association. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BANC. Sandler O’Neill lowered Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Banc of California has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Banc of California stock opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.03 million, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.61.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.70 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.79%. Banc of California’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 10,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $177,339.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,807.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,596.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 485.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Banc of California by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Banc of California by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

