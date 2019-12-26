Analysts Expect International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) will announce $126.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for International Seaways’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $128.92 million and the lowest is $123.49 million. International Seaways reported sales of $100.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full-year sales of $369.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $365.65 million to $371.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $446.89 million, with estimates ranging from $423.74 million to $478.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.42 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INSW. ValuEngine lowered International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on International Seaways in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $26,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,992 shares in the company, valued at $317,068.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randee E. Day sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $138,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,300 shares of company stock valued at $183,995 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,604,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,160,000 after acquiring an additional 404,977 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in International Seaways by 15.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,818,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,553,000 after purchasing an additional 241,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in International Seaways by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,809,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,385,000 after purchasing an additional 19,567 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P boosted its position in International Seaways by 44.6% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 474,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 146,300 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in International Seaways by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 9,659 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INSW opened at $29.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. International Seaways has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $30.18. The stock has a market cap of $855.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 0.30.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

