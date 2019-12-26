$1.37 Million in Sales Expected for Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) will announce sales of $1.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Arcus Biosciences reported sales of $1.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year sales of $6.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $7.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,180.37% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%.

RCUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arcus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.35.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,488,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,787,000 after acquiring an additional 498,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 22.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,777,000 after purchasing an additional 404,432 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 879.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 88,716 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 13,668.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 86,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 85,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 296.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 52,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

RCUS opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.23. The company has a market capitalization of $466.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.03. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $13.66.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

