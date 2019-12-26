Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.56 Million

Analysts expect Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) to report $31.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.91 million. Safehold reported sales of $14.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full year sales of $95.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $92.72 million to $98.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $178.93 million, with estimates ranging from $178.45 million to $179.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Safehold had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $22.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Safehold in a report on Sunday, October 13th.

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $39.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.44 and its 200 day moving average is $32.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 61.78 and a beta of 0.47. Safehold has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $43.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently 96.88%.

In other Safehold news, CEO Jay Sugarman purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $449,250.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 170,761 shares of company stock valued at $5,710,446. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 34,628 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Safehold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Safehold by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Safehold by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Safehold by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

