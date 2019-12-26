Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Dermira (DERM)

Dermira (NASDAQ: DERM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/24/2019 – Dermira was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/12/2019 – Dermira was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/12/2019 – Dermira was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/12/2019 – Dermira had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

11/5/2019 – Dermira had its price target lowered by analysts at Leerink Swann from $23.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DERM stock opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $823.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 6.63. Dermira Inc has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $15.48.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 million. Dermira had a negative net margin of 256.08% and a negative return on equity of 583.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dermira Inc will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dermira news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DERM. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Dermira by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 251,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Dermira by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dermira by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dermira by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dermira by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

