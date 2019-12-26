Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) Insider Sells $782,100.00 in Stock

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) insider Danny L. Dearen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $782,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,160.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.26. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $43.37. The firm has a market cap of $774.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of -1.74.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.14). Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,530.43% and a negative return on equity of 55.57%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 555.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AXNX shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 2,133.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 241,234 shares during the last quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $610,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

