Donald K. Reardon Sells 6,295 Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,295 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total transaction of C$752,424.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$785,772.60.

CNR opened at C$119.16 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$97.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$127.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $85.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$120.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$120.56.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported C$1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.538 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNR. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$135.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$123.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$127.00 to C$119.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$122.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$123.18.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc Insider Sells $782,100.00 in Stock
Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc Insider Sells $782,100.00 in Stock
Donald K. Reardon Sells 6,295 Shares of Canadian National Railway Stock
Donald K. Reardon Sells 6,295 Shares of Canadian National Railway Stock
Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Director Buys $695,970.00 in Stock
Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Director Buys $695,970.00 in Stock
Stifel Financial Corp Director Sells $619,900.00 in Stock
Stifel Financial Corp Director Sells $619,900.00 in Stock
Insider Selling: QuinStreet Inc CEO Sells $586,091.88 in Stock
Insider Selling: QuinStreet Inc CEO Sells $586,091.88 in Stock
TFI International Inc Insider Acquires C$563,310.75 in Stock
TFI International Inc Insider Acquires C$563,310.75 in Stock


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report