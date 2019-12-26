Donald K. Reardon Sells 6,295 Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,295 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total transaction of C$752,424.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$785,772.60.

CNR opened at C$119.16 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$97.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$127.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $85.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$120.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$120.56.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported C$1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.538 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNR. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$135.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$123.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$127.00 to C$119.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$122.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$123.18.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

