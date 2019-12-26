Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP) Director Buys $695,970.00 in Stock

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP) Director Catherine U. Biddle purchased 37,000 shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $695,970.00.

Shares of NYSE UBP opened at $19.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.87. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $19.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

UBP has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,850,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

