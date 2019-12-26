Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Director Sells $619,900.00 in Stock

Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Director James M. Oates sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $619,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,875.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE SF opened at $61.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.51. Stifel Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $63.52. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.91.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $821.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.53 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 249,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,321,000 after acquiring an additional 147,612 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 26.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 18,432 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stifel Financial in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,492,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,625,000 after purchasing an additional 33,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 29.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 394,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,618,000 after purchasing an additional 88,974 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

