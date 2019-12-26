Insider Selling: QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Sells $586,091.88 in Stock

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 37,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $586,091.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,943,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QuinStreet alerts:

On Monday, December 23rd, Douglas Valenti sold 24,992 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $387,625.92.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Douglas Valenti sold 21,166 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $330,189.60.

Shares of QNST stock opened at $15.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.19. The company has a market cap of $795.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. QuinStreet Inc has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $20.02.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $126.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.65 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 4.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QNST. BidaskClub cut shares of QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QNST. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 8,798.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.