TFI International Inc (TSE:TFII) Insider Acquires C$563,310.75 in Stock

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFII) insider TFI International Inc. purchased 12,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$43.79 per share, with a total value of C$563,310.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,238,451.71.

Shares of TFII stock opened at C$44.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$43.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. TFI International Inc has a 1-year low of C$33.36 and a 1-year high of C$46.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and a PE ratio of 12.43.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics and Last Mile segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

