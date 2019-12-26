Insider Selling: Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) EVP Sells $509,632.34 in Stock

Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $211.62 on Thursday. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $145.95 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Linde by 252.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,000,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,008,178,000 after buying an additional 7,159,363 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,929,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,391,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,326 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 4,412.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,687,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,342,890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539,513 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,407,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,286,535,000 after acquiring an additional 71,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,352,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,371,000 after acquiring an additional 12,115 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Pareto Securities raised shares of Linde to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.44.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.