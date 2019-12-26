Insider Selling: Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) CEO Sells $504,250.00 in Stock

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $504,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,643,804.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

J Scott Wolchko also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, October 15th, J Scott Wolchko sold 21,017 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $303,485.48.

Shares of FATE opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.53. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $22.82.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 900.24% and a negative return on equity of 48.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 43,680.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 72.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 257.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares during the period. 97.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.65.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.