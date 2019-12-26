Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Chairman Sells $488,600.00 in Stock

Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $488,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Irwin Gold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 4th, Irwin Gold sold 20,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $960,000.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Irwin Gold sold 20,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $950,000.00.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $48.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day moving average is $45.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.97. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $272.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 43.21%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLI. ValuEngine lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 616,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,432,000 after acquiring an additional 14,566 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 12.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,068,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 25.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 17,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

