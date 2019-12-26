MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "MSG Networks Inc. is engaged in production and content development which comprised of sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG+ as well as MSGNetworks.com and MSG GO. MSG Networks Inc., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York."

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cannonball Research set a $17.00 price objective on shares of MSG Networks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of MSG Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.81.

NYSE:MSGN opened at $17.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.73. MSG Networks has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $25.79.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $160.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.64 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 33.28%. MSG Networks’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MSG Networks will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in MSG Networks by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in MSG Networks by 99.4% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MSG Networks in the third quarter worth $185,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the second quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 109.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 152,473 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

