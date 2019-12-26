Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.47% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NextDecade Corporation is a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects primarily in the global integrated natural gas industry. It principally focuses on a land-based project on the U.S. Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. NextDecade Corporation is based in The Woodlands, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NEXT. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Nextdecade in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nextdecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nextdecade in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

Shares of NASDAQ NEXT opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $730.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of -0.17. Nextdecade has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $6.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.85.

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nextdecade will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Nextdecade by 38.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nextdecade by 36.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nextdecade by 5.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nextdecade by 60.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 208,804 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nextdecade in the second quarter valued at approximately $506,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

